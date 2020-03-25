Can RRR hit the screens as per the plan?

SS Rajamouli’s next big-budget magnum opus RRR is aimed for January 8th, 2021 release. NTR and Ram Charan are the lead actors in this high voltage action drama. The released motion poster received an exceptional response from all the corners. The makers made it clear that the film will release on January 8th, 2021 which surprised many. When the globe is badly hit with coronavirus, the shoots of several films are kept on hold which will have an impact on the release dates of films.

Rajamouli is done with 75% of the shoot and he is quite confident of completing the shoot once things turn clear. On the other side, the post-production work started and Rajamouli is using this break to lock the rough copy of the completed part. Keeravani started the re-recording work and Rajamouli is seen busy at the editing table. As of now, Rajamouli is not ready to leave Tollywood in panic and the team decided to go with the announced release date.

If the film fails to meet the deadlines, a fresh announcement about the release date would be made. Several filmmakers aimed summer release for their films after RRR is planned for January release next year. With the coronavirus break, they are already left puzzled and Rajamouli decided not to disturb them. RRR also features Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, Olivia Morris, Samuthirakani in other crucial roles.