PM calls isolation as the real battle against coronavirus

Prime Minister Narendra Modi once again came before the nation, making a fervent appeal to people to follow social distancing as their duty. Modi held video conference with the citizens of his Varanasi Lok Sabha constituency. He told the people that there is no option left for the people of the country but to follow home isolation guidelines. Modi once again said that social distancing is the only way to battle against this epidemic.

Modi’s call comes amid reports of people in some states unable to cope with the national lockdown. There are growing instances of people unable to go to their homes in view of the restrictions. Different cities are facing this problem. Common public are coming out in the name of buying essential commodities. This is happening despite the police beating up citizens at some places.

PM told the people that it is a time for their patience, determination and personal discipline. This is required to save our families, our communities and our country as a whole. Modi says it is enough to stay at home in order to defeat Coronavirus. Lots of victims are following this and getting back to good health.