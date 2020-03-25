To cope with 21-day lockdown, AP brings food closer to homes

The Andhra Pradesh government has decided to decentralise farm produce markets in cities and towns and organise sale of vegetables and essentials in nearby localities to reduce hardships that people will face during the 21-day countrywide lockdown.

Andhra Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy convened a review meeting on Wednesday. The meeting discussed ways to successfully implement the concept of social distancing while reducing hardships to the people of the state.

Apart from decentralising farm produce markets and bringing vegetable distribution closer homes in cities and towns, the government is making arrangements for maintaining social distancing at shops and other outlets.

The state government has also decided that people should be allowed outdoors, between 6 a.m. and 1 p.m. only to purchase essential items which are to be made available within a 3-km radius.

Apart from fixing the prices of vegetables and essential foodstuff, the government has decided to take serious action agaiinst persons involved in hoarding or hiking prices.

State Health Minister, A. Nani, Chief Secretary Neelan Sahni, DGP Gautam Sawang, Special Chief Secretary in the state’s health ministry, Jawahar Reddy and other senior officials participated in the review meeting.