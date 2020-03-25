Charan to make his Twitter debut?

Megastar Chiranjeevi thrilled the fans and audience on the auspicious day of Ugadi after he made his debut on twitter. He wished everyone a Happy Ugadi and requested them to stay safe during this coronavirus season. As per the latest update, Ram Charan too is all set for debut on twitter on March 27th on the eve of his birthday. Ram Charan is active on facebook while the film fraternity built their twitter accounts.

Charan feels that this is the right time to make his twitter debut. An official announcement is expected a day in advance. He is busy with RRR that also features NTR in the lead role. Rajamouli is the director and the film releases next year. Ram Charan is also co-producing Chiranjeevi’s next film titled Acharya directed by Koratala Siva.