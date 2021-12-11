Can TRS put BJP and Modi in a fix in Singareni issue?

TRS president and Telangana Chief Minister K.Chandrasekhar Rao is trying to corner BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on every issue in Telangana.

After TRS suffered a shocking defeat at the hands of BJP in recent Huzurabad Assembly bypoll, KCR has launched a fight against BJP and Modi to check the growth of BJP in Telangana.

KCR selected ‘paddy issue’ to wage a war against BJP. In an unprecedented manner, KCR called for dharnas by all his ministers and TRS MLAs in all Assembly constituencies in Telangana in November and KCR himself sat on dharna at Indira Park demanding PM Modi to procure entire paddy from Telangana in rabi.

Now, KCR selected ‘Singareni coal mines issue’ to target BJP and Modi in Telangana.

The Modi government has decided to auction coal blocks in Singareni to private institutions.

KCR asked the TRS-affiliated workers union in Singareni to go on strike against auctioning of coal blocks.

All other workers unions affiliated to other parties were also forced to back TRS on this issue and went on strike for three days.

Singareni Collieries covers 10 Assembly constituencies in four districts in Telangana and KCR wants to distance all Singareni workers in these districts away from BJP by raking up coal blocks auction issue.

Will KCR be able to gain political mileage in Singareni and put BJP and Modi in a fix over this issue will be known once Singareni workers union elections will be held. The elections are expected in 2022.