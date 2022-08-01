Candid Click: NTR shares a Beautiful Moment

Young Tiger NTR had to work on RRR for years and the actor is delighted with the result and the appreciation that his role received. Tarak is on a break and is spending most of the time with his family. They flew down to several countries in the recent months. Tarak shared a beautiful moment with his wife Lakshmi Pranathi from their holiday. The duo looked adorable and they are having a candid chat with a coffee. It has been a while since NTR was active on social media.

This click of Tarak and Pranathi is viral on social media. Tarak is committed to Koratala Siva’s film and the shoot is expected to commence in September. Before this, NTR would have to cut down his weight as he looked quite bulky during his recent public appearance. Koratala Siva is working on the script for now. NTR Arts and Yuvasudha Arts are the producers of this untitled pan-Indian film.

