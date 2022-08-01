Tollywood Strike: Dil Raju’s biggie shooting in Vizag

All the top and active producers of Telugu cinema called off the shoots as there are a lot of issues to be resolved. The Active Producers Guild came out with the sensational move and the Telugu Film Chamber supported the decision. Dil Raju is one of the producers who raised their voice and he was active in the discussions that took place in the recent weeks. But the shoot of his biggie Vaarasudu is happening in Vizag. Vaarasudu is a bilingual that is shot in Telugu and Tamil languages simultaneously.

Though the production house calls it a straight Tamil film, it cannot be considered as a Tamil film. The film was called as a bilingual when it was launched. Except for Vijay and a few actors, the entire cast, and crew members are from Telugu cinema. The schedules are planned in advance and Dil Raju is not in a mood to halt the shoot of the film. This is the exact problem of Tollywood producers.

Everybody is bothered and concerned about themselves and there is no unity among the producers. The shoots of some other films continued in the Telugu states even after the Film Chamber called for a strike.