Late NTR’s daughter passed away

It is a sad day for Nandamuri family. Late NTR’s fourth daughter Kantamaneni Umamaheshwari passed away today. She has been unwell for the past few days. She passed away today in her Jubilee Hills residence this morning and the primary investigation said that she committed suicide. The Jubilee Hills police confirmed the suicide news. The postmortem formalities for her mortal remains are completed in Osmania Hospital and the mortal remains are handed over to her family members.

Nandamuri family is left in deep shock by her sudden demise. All the family members in Hyderabad reached the residence of Kantamaneni Umamaheshwari after her demise. Umamaheshwari is the youngest daughter among the four daughters of NTR. Umamaheshwari’s daughter got married recently. Rest in peace Umamaheshwari garu.