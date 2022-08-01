RRV’s Siri Siri Muvvalu – Vintage DSP Melody

Advertisement

Panja Vaisshnav Tej and Ketika Sharma-starrer ‘Ranga Ranga Vaibhavanga’, a youthful rom-com is hitting the big screens on September 2nd. The teaser and two chartbuster singles, ‘Telusa Telusa’ and ‘Kothaga Ledhenti’ were impressive.

The song is going to be magical and that is evident with all the anticipation around the melody. The magical trio of DSP, Shreya Ghosal, and Javed Ali brought the soulful melody together for the first time. The song was filmed in exotic Ooty locations. The romantic song and lead pair romance in the rain make for a truly timeless combination. Panja Vaisshnav Tej and Ketika Sharma looks magical on screen. The lyrics were written by Shreemani.

The visuals are stunning, and Shamdat Sainudeen’s cinematography is breathtaking. This romantic entertainer, is directed by Gireesaaya of ‘Adithya Varma-fame’, while it is bankrolled by BVSN Prasad, under Sri Venkateswara Cine Chitra LLP.