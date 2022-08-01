Kesineni’s brother enters Vijayawada politics

Sitting MP Kesineni Srinivas’ brother Kesineni Sivanath entered the direct politics of Vijayawada on Monday. Sivanath, who is also known as Chinni, had met former MLA Vangaveeti Radha Krishna at the latter’s residence.

The duo is said to have discussed Vijayawada politics and have planned programmes together. While Radha Krishna is planning to contest from the Vijayawada central Assembly constituency in the 2024 elections, Sivanath is said to be planning to contest from the Vijayawada Lok Sabha constituency.

Sources say that Sivanath has the support of TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh. Kesineni Sivanath was brought to the limelight by Lokesh after Kesineni Nani refused to contest the next election. In fact, Kesineni Nani had told TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu that he would not contest the next election. He had also advised the TDP chief to make alternative arrangements for the Vijayawada Lo Sabha constituency.

It was then, Lokesh picked up Kesineni Sivanath, who is a real estate businessman settled in Hyderabad. Sivanath is slowly making inroads into the party and the Vijayawada Lok Sabha constituency as well.

The entry of Sivanath into active politics has irked Kesineni Srinivas, who made hard hitting comments against his brother and the TDP chief as well. He had even lodged a police complaint against the use of his MP sticker by unidentified persons.

The Hyderabad police have recently seized the vehicles used by Kesineni Sivanath, which have the MP stickers. Sivantha had attended the TDP Mahanadu held at Ongole on May 28 and 29, using this sticker.

It is now to be seen how fast Sivananth would move in the direct politics in Vijayawada against his brother!