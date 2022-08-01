The magical number Neetho Unte Chalu from Bimbisara

Advertisement

Telugu audiences’ anticipation for Nandamuri kalyan Ram’s next movie “Bimbisara” has been successfully raised. The already-released trailer for the movie has heightened interest among viewers. The pre-release event has scaled up the expectations further as NTR assured the film’s success. The audience is interested to watch how Mallidi Vasshist’s time-travel fantasy drama plays out.

To maintain the excitement, the movie’s creators today released the third single Neetho Unte Chalu. MM Keeravani surprised everyone by performing this unreleased tracks on the pre-release event stage. Everyone was waiting for the full song since then, and countless requests were made on social media, tagging the production house.

Shandilya and Mohana Bhogaraju enthralled the audience with their rendition of this magical song. The song shows Bimbisara’s emotional side, which is quite astonishing, and his connection with the family is beautifully conveyed. The song’s music was composed by MM Keeravani, and the lyrics were written by him.

Kalyan ram reportedly produced his best performance in this movie, according to insiders. A time-travel movie, this fantasy historical action-adventure drama has Prakash Raj in a key role. Vennela Kishore is also seen. Samyuktha Menon, Warina Hussain, Brahmaji, and Srinivasa Reddy are also part of the cast.

The film will hit the screens on August 5.