Karan Johar is happy for being Trolled

Karan Johar is a film director, producer, writer and a wonderful host. His talk show Koffee with Karan is a massive hit and the seventh season is aired on Disney Plus Hotstar currently. The recent episodes are trending and Karan Johar’s whacky conversations along with the way he digs out the gossips of stars made Koffee with Karan one of the top shows of the country. Karan Johar approached Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone and the duo decided to stay away from the show to avoid unnecessary controversies.

Apart from reception, Karan Johar is also badly trolled for his questions. Karan Johar says he is happy for being trolled. “Love me or hate me, but don’t ignore me” says the top filmmaker. He also admits that he has no problem with anyone trolling him. “One can make fun of me. No problem for trolling. I am happy for being trolled” told Karan Johar. He is directing Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani and the film has Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in the lead roles.