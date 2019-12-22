Capital threat to Vizag corporate companies: Wipro

Visakhapatnam District Officials are very busy these days to identify vacant buildings and spaces to accommodate offices for Executive Capital. District Collector has said that they have not yet got official communication about Capital shifting. He, however, said that there are enough facilities to meet requirement of Capital in Vizag. Senior officials are checking government buildings and vacant sites. Amid this, they are also visiting corporate companies offices and empty spaces in Vizag surroundings. This has triggered fears among the IT, pharma and other companies whether the government will ask for their property also.

Especially, rumours are going round that Jagan Circar has set its eyes on Wipro and other IT companies. Vizag Joint Collector Venugopal Reddy visited Wipro office and made a survey of the facilities there. Wipro left lot of space vacant for building its future facilities there. But now, suspicions arose whether the government is going to take back the empty space. The Vizag industry is already afraid as Jagan Circar has taken back land from big corporates like Lulu Group. The corporates are especially afraid of Joint Collector Reddy’s visits. He has become known as the most trusted officer for Jagan Reddy and Vijayasai Reddy, who has placed special focus on Vizag.