Case filed against Posani Krishna Murali

Ever since Pawan Kalyan spoke about the ticket pricing GO against the government of Andhra Pradesh, actor Posani Krishna Murali arranged press meets and stepped out for verbal abuse. It is quite clear that Posani Krishna Murali lost control and crossed the limits. The last night’s press meet of Posani made Pawan’s fans angry. Some of them rushed to the Press Club to attack Posani Krishna Murali. Shankar Goud, the Incharge of Telangana Janasena filed a complaint against Posani in Panjagutta Police Station.

He requested the government of Telangana to boycott the press meets of Posani Krishna Murali. Janasena leaders even warned him to get ready for the consequences in the coming days. Apart from Posani, several YSRCP leaders targeted Pawan Kalyan and the war of words continued. Social media is filled with posts related to the issue.