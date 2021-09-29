Buzz: Ravi Teja in Megastar’s Next?

Megastar Chiranjeevi will soon step into the shoes of a mass entertainer that will be directed by KS Ravindra (Bobby). Megastar was extremely impressed with the script and Waltair Veerraju is the title considered. There are speculations that the film is set in the backdrop of Vizag and the shoot commences soon. The latest rumors say that Tollywood actor Ravi Teja has been approached for one more lead role in the film.

Ravi Teja worked with Megastar in Annayya and Shankardada Zindabad (cameo appearance). A clarity is yet to be attained for now. Mythri Movie Makers are on the board to bankroll this project which will have its official launch in the month of October. After completing the shoot of Acharya, Chiranjeevi is busy with the shoot of God Father in the direction of Mohan Raja. Chiranjeevi will have three releases next year.