Alia Bhatt’s romantic wish for Ranbir Kapoor

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are very much in love but they never revealed it though they are spotted together several times. Ranbir Kapoor celebrated his 39th birthday with the actress in Jodhpur. Alia Bhatt took her Instagram to post a lovely picture from their holiday and wished Ranbir on the occasion. The actress made their relationship official by saying “Happy birthday my life”. Ranbir and Alia are spotted enjoying their sunset together before a lake.

The duo is dating for the past three years and they are spotted together in the family events and parties. Alia Bhatt is currently in her best phase and is rushed with several biggies. Ranbir Kapoor aims a strong comeback with Brahmastra and Shamshera. Ever since Ranbir and Alia are spotted in Jodhpur, there are speculations that the star couple is in the hunt for their wedding venue. Alia is making her Tollywood debut with RRR and the film releases next year.