Cash dole-outs over, now Jagan asks people to pay back!

YSRCP chief and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy resorted to ‘cash dole-out schemes’ by distributing tax payers money indiscriminately to people in the name of Navaratnalu for the last two and a half year with an eye on ‘vote bank politics’ and come to power again in AP 2024 by spending public money under the guise of welfare schemes.

The AP government’s finances dried up within three years as Jagan did not focus on wealth creation or new jobs or industrial development in AP Now, Jagan realised that he cannot run the show anymore by distributing cash to people as no funds are available in the treasury.

Jagan is now resorting to fleecing money from the people by coming out with one scheme or the other. First he introduced OTS (one time settlement scheme) for beneficiaries of government housing schemes asking them to regularise their houses by paying up to Rs 10,000 each. Beneficiaries were shocked as they were asked to pay regularisation fees for houses that were granted by previous state governments since TDP regime in 1983.

Later, Jagan increased property tax sharply in all municipalities and municipal corporations. Lakhs of building owners in municipalities and municipal corporations were being slapped notices across AP for the last onew week to pay increased property taxes.

Now, Jagan government started issuing notices to poor people to pay regularisation fee to regularise their plots. In 2019, Jagan promised that he will regularise their plots up to 100 sq.yards just for Rs 1 and now he is issuing notices to pay fees in thousands and lakhs of rupees. Poor people are running away from regularising their plots.