CAT fires at Jagan Circar: IRS Officer case

The Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT) has taken strong objection to the AP government’s revenge-taking attitude towards Central services officers. It served notices to Jagan Circar to explain why it is not relieving IRS Officer Krishna Kishore. The CAT also took a serious view of CM Jaganmohan Reddy for not implementing the Central Government’s orders for relieving the IRS Officer. There are rumours that CM has personal reasons for harassing the officer. In the past, Krishna Kishore imposed hundreds of crores fine on Jagan Reddy firms which complicated his CBI Rs. 43,000 cr illegal assets cases.

There are also allegations that Jagan Reddy government has been targetting Krishna Kishore along caste lines. From top to bottom, this particular caste is being discriminated against like in the once South Africa apartheid regime. Even old age pensions are not being given to this caste. Rumour is that CM Jagan Reddy has given unwritten orders to the revenue and police departments to harass this particular caste.

The CAT took serious view of the targetted harassment of an IRS Officer along political and caste lines. Moreover, Krishna Kishore has got an excellent track record despite which Jagan Circar is spoiling his career when he is about to take promotion.