Kalki Koechlin about calling her a ‘Russian Prostitute’

Bollywood beauty Kalki Koechlin has done interesting bunch of films in Hindi. She is known to raise her voice about several topics and during her recent media interaction, Kalki Koechlin shared her experience about how she was treated and was labelled a ‘Russian Prostitute’. Kalki Koechlin said that she was called so after the release of Dev D. Kalki reminded that she was not a Russian and media presented her so without doing enough research.

Kalki Koechlin also revealed how she was trolled several times for various reasons. About casting couch, Kalki Koechlin said that she was asked to come on for a date by a producer during the auditions of the film. Kalki Koechlin refused to do so after which she never received a call from the production house. Kalki even underwent sexual abuse several times. The National Award winning actress is expecting her first baby with her boyfriend Guy Hershberg.