Butta Bomma Lyrical Song: Mesmerising and Melodious

Stylish Star Allu Arjun and Trivikram are all set to take the box-office by fire with their latest offering Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. The film’s singles are already huge hits and they kept huge expectations on the film. The fourth single Butta Bomma is out today and it is a romantic melody and the song is a chartbuster for sure. Right from the tune to the lyrics, everything looks impressive. Allu Arjun hums the number reminding about his lady love Pooja Hegde in the film.

Butta Bomma is a perfect melody that is tipped with a folk touch. S Thaman delivers one more super hit number for sure and Ramajogayya Sastry should be appreciated for his catchy lyrics. The song is currently canned in a special set in Hyderabad. Pooja Hegde is the leading lady in Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo and the film releases on January 12th 2020 during Sankranthi. Allu Aravind and S Radha Krishna are the producers.