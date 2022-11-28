CBI arrests one, seize cash, gold and remanded

By
Telugu360
-
0

The CBI sleuths have arrested one person in Visakhapatnam of Andhra Pradesh on Sunday. He was taken to Delhi where he was produced before the magistrate of the CBI court on Monday.

The court remanded him to police custody for two days.

The CBI said that it had registered a case against a person, resident of Chinnawaltair, Vishakhapatnam. He was accused of impersonating as Senior IPS Officer of the CBI.

It was alleged that he was also accepting undue pecuniary advantage from various persons in lieu of their work done.

On received the complaint and registering a case, the CBI conducted searches at the premises of accused.

During the searches, the CBI sleuths have recovered cash of Rs 21 lakh. They also recovered gold and stone jewellery.

Both the cash and jewellery was allegedly obtained as undue pecuniary advantage. They have also recovered other incriminating documents.

The accused was staying at Tamil Nadu House in Visakhapatnam allegedly impersonating himself as Additional Director General of Police (ADGP)/IPS, the CBI said.

Telugu360 is always open for the best and bright journalists. If you are interested in full-time or freelance, email us at Krishna@telugu360.com.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here