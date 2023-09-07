CBI arrests two officers in Visakhapatnam

The Central Bureau of Investigation has arrested a Joint Director General of Foreign Trade, Visakhapatnam; a Section Head working in the office of JDGFT and Managing Director of private company based at Hyderabad in a bribery case.

A case was registered against a Joint Director General of Foreign Trade, Visakhapatnam; Section Head working in the office of JDGFT at Regional Authority of DGFT, Visakhapatnam and Managing Director of private company based at Hyderabad.

It was alleged that the said public servants were demanding & collecting huge amounts of bribes from the Consultants for issuing new Import Export Certificates as well as for its renewals and other related licenses through Consultants/conduits.

The CBI laid a trap. The Joint Director General of Foreign Trade, Visakhapatnam was apprehended for demanding and collecting bribe of Rs 4 Lakh and Section Head, working in the office of JDGFT for demanding and collecting bribe of Rs 50,000 from Managing Director of private company based at Hyderabad.

The briber giver (MD of said private company) was also apprehended.

Searches were conducted at the premises of the accused including at Visakhapatnam, Hyderabad and Bangalore which led to recovery of incriminating documents.

All the arrested accused were produced today before the Court of Principal Special Judge for CBI Cases, Visakhapatnam and were remanded to Judicial Custody till September 18, 2023.