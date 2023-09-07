Handloom sector in AP in deep crisis, says Lokesh

The handloom sector in the State is in deep crisis due to the inefficient administration of Chief Minister, Jagan Mohan Reddy, said TDP general secretary, Nara Lokesh, on Thursday.

The handloom workers in a memorandum to Lokesh raised various issues including non-availability of insurance scheme, no scholarships for their children and no free power. Responding to their problems, Lokesh said that at least 60 handloom workers committed suicide after Jagan came to power. Leave alone paying any ex gratia to their families, the Chief Minister did not bother even to console the bereaved family members, he said.

The TDP implemented loan waiver for the handloom workers, Lokesh said adding that when the TDP is back into power again all the welfare schemes will be reintroduced. Discussions will be held with the Centre to waive GST on handloom clothes, he added.

Representatives from various women organisations, Toorpu Kapu community, Rajaka community and others met Mr Lokesh and narrated their problems being faced by them. The TDP general secretary said that though the 3.13 lakh TIDCO houses are almost complete, the Jagan Reddy Government is not distributing them to the eligible beneficiaries. Soon after the TDP forms the next government houses will be built for the poor, Lokesh said.

Regretting that the local public representatives are not focusing on the problems being faced by the farmers and other sections of people, Lokesh promised to take steps to build an underpass after discussing the matter with local MP, Raghurama Krishnam Raju. Soon after the TDP is into power again steps will be taken to solve all the local issues, he told them.

Assuring the petty businessmen of sanctioning loans on subsidy once the TDP is into power again, Lokesh asked them to wait for just eight more months as the TDP is coming back to power again. Lokesh also promised to resolve all the problems of the building workers.

As the Yuva Galam pada yatra enters the Palakol Assembly segment, Lokesh is given a rousing reception by the TDP leaders and party activists. As the pada yatra entered Palakole segment at China Mamidipalli, the villagers gathered in large numbers to receive Lokesh while the TDP leaders of Narsapur segment gave a warm send off to him.