Wait for six months, Jagan will go home, says Nadendla

Jana Sena Political Affairs Committee chairman Nadendla Manohar on Thursday said that chief minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy will go home after six months. Speaking to media persons at Tenali, his hometown, Manohar asked the people to wait for another six months to get rid of this misrule.

He alleged that the ruling YSR Congress activists were creating law and order problems in the state. He further alleged that the YSR Congress cadre had created problems in Bhimavaram and Visakhapatnam in the past when Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan visited.

He blamed the YSR Congress activists for creating tension during TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh padayatra in Bhimavaram. He wondered why the ruling party was targeting the opposition parties in the state. He accused the YSR Congress of promoting violence at the programmes of the opposition parties in the state.

Manohar said that the YSR Congress leaders were putting up banners wherever the opposition parties were holding rallies or public meetings. This was nothing but a provocative act and wanted the police to stop such political and criminal acts.

Manohar also launched the party’s new campaign – Our First Vote Is For Jana Sena – on the occasion. He said that the party rank and file would go to the people across the state asking their vote for the Jana Sena. He appealed to the party workers to start visiting every house and asking for votes.

He also said that Pawan Kalyan would start touring the state shortly after the break. He wanted the rank and file of the party to be ready to make Pawan Kalyan’s tour a grand success.