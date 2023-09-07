BJP Exploiting Sanatana Dharma Comments to Divert from Manipur Violence

In the midst of a storm of controversy and facing a barrage of criticism from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) regarding his recent anti-Sanatana Dharma remarks, Tamil Nadu Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin has launched a counteroffensive. He has taken a sharp stance against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, accusing him of diverting attention away from pressing matters like the ongoing violence in Manipur and allegations of corruption.

He stated, “For the last 9 years, all your (BJP) promises are empty promises. What have you exactly done for our welfare is a question currently being raised in unison by the entire country against fascist BJP government. It is in this background that the BJP leaders have twisted my speech at the conference as ‘inciting genocide’. They consider it a weapon to protect themselves.” Stalin further argued that, considering the circumstances, it should be him initiating legal action against BJP ministers and leaders who are demanding punitive measures against him based on fake news. He criticized the Prime Minister for the lack of timely action during the Manipur crisis.

Through his strong message, Udhayanidhi Stalin reaffirmed his commitment to the ideologies of prominent figures such as Periyar and Anna emphasizing the importance of social justice. In fact the spirit with which he is fighting against the powerful party earned him fans among certain sections of people.