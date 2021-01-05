CBI notice to AP High Court lawyer on social media comments

Noted High Court lawyer Gopala Krishna Kalanidhi has received notices from the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to attend before it on January 9. The notices were served to him in connection with the controversy surrounding the social media comments made against the High Court and the Supreme Court judges.

The CBI has asked the lawyer to attend before its officials at Visakhapatnam office. The AP High Court has asked the CBI to probe the comments made by some social media activists against the judges. There has been some delay in the investigation with some of the accused in this case currently living abroad.

However, the CBI has stepped its investigation against those staying in the country. Lawyer Gopala Krishna is going to present before the CBI and explain his version.

Reports say that some elected representatives and leaders have also received the CBI notices in this respect. The names have been kept a closely guarded secret.