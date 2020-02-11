CBN plans 45-day bus yatra to beat Jagan in local polls!

TDP supremo and former AP Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu is planning to take up a 45-day long ‘bus yatra’ covering all the 13 districts of AP to highlight the failures of YSRCP government led by Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy.

When Naidu was CM, then leader of opposition and YSRCP chief YS Jaganmohan Reddy had embarked on ‘pada yatra’ covering entire state to highlight the failures of TDP government.

This pada yatra played a key role in bringing YSRCP to power and Jagan becoming CM.

Now, Naidu wants to take up ‘bus yatra’ to explain people how Jagan’s 9-month ‘misrule’ has damaged the AP completely, took AP backward by several years and how all sections of people are suffering in AP due to anti-people policies of Jagan.

Naidu wants to highlight how AP’s brand image hit a low due to the ‘mindless decisions’ of Jagan on shifting Amaravathi capital, creation of three capitals for AP and industries and investments from AP moving out to other states due to ‘witch hunting politics’ of Jagan.

Naidu wants to complete bus yatra before elections for local bodies scheduled any time before May.

Naidu hopes that his tour will fuel anti-incumbency against YSRCP and tilt voters towards TDP again.

Naidu plans to take up bus yatra by this month-end.