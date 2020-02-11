What’s Prashant Kishor fee for Kejriwal election?

The Aam Aadmi Party is getting widespread praise for winning Delhi election without distributing any money to the voters. Arvind Kejriwal is said to have mesmerised common public with his popular power subsidy, health and education programmes. However, his election strategist Prashant Kishor has also got credit for the AAP massive victory. But, Prashant is known for taking high fee from his clients. He is also known for using all tricks and gimmicks in the electoral game.

Prashant Kishor’s I-PAC firm received Rs 37 Cr officially from CM Jaganmohan Reddy’s YCP for their services in 2019 election in Andhra Pradesh. Speculation in AP political circles is that Jagan paid lot more to Prashant to engage teams in order to manage various sections involved in the election process at that time. Now, the questions arise how much fee Kejriwal would have paid to Prashant for rendering his firm services.

Interestingly, the Delhi election went smoothly unlike in AP where top officials around Chandrababu Naidu were changed by Election Commission of India during peak of election process. Wherever it goes, Prashant team gets blamed for subverting election process to benefit their client. But this time, in Delhi, no major complaints came up against Prashant in Delhi. BJP is also strangely silent.