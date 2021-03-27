Census process to delay Jagan’s new districts

Unforeseen hurdles are being created in the YCP Government plans to create new districts in Andhra Pradesh. The coming 2021 Census exercise is now expected to interfere with the new districts formation in the State. This is because the Central Government has issued orders to the States not to make any changes in the revenue units geographical boundaries till the Census is completed.

As per the AP Government plans, the boundaries of some mandals and revenue divisions are to be changed. It has been a long standing plan of Mr. Jagan Reddy to form the existing 13 districts into 25 districts. Each parliamentary constituency is being turned into one district.

In addition to this, the YCP regime has proposed one or two more districts. The Chief Minister has earlier ordered the officials to complete the new districts at the earliest.

Meanwhile, even the Census exercise is being delayed at the national level. It is mainly because of the Coronavirus second wave. Some States like Maharashtra are the worst affected where there is no scope for taking up the Census in the near future. Similarly, AP is also facing several problems to complete the Census and the formation of new districts.