Pawan Kalyan’s Vakeel Saab USA release by WEEKEND CINEMA

WEEKEND CINEMA, known for releasing movies like K.G.F, Kabir Singh, Sye Raa, C/o Kancharapalem, releasing Powerstar Pawan Kalyan’s much awaited Telugu movie Vakeel Saab in the USA in association with Southern Star International & Phars Film Co LLC.

Vakeel Saab Premieres on 08th April 2021. Advance bookings will be opened soon!!

Vakeel Saab is the first big ticket Telugu movie releasing post pandemic break starring Powerstar PawanKalyan, Shruti Haasan, Nivetha Thomas, Prakash Raj, etc. Movie produced by Dil Raju under Sri Venkateswara Creations banner, directed by Sriram Venu & S S Thaman scores the music.

We would like to thank Southern Star International & Phars Film Co LLC for providing us this opportunity to release the most awaited Pawan Kalyan’s film in the USA.

