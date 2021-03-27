KCR comments target both Jagan-Naidu regimes

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao is making curious comments in his hurry to counter rising political criticism of his regime these days. The one effort KCR is making strongly is to make a comparison of the financial situations and land values in the two Telugu States. This is obviously to highlight how his Government has been contributing greatly for a robust development of ‘Bangaru Telangana’ that was his slogan.

However, KCR’s comment on the land values and debts turned sharp focus on both the Jagan Reddy and Chandrababu Naidu regimes. The Telangana CM has been saying that Telangana land rates were once considered very low compared to those of Andhra. But the situation has turned upside down that with one acre of Telangana, one would be able to buy three to four acres in Andhra Pradesh nowadays.

KCR’s analysis was obviously aimed at how his party’s continuing rule in the past seven years has made a difference. However, the political analysts are having their own doubts about this. They point out that at one point of time, the land values in Hyderabad surroundings were badly hit following a steady rise in the fortunes and image of the Andhra Pradesh Capital, Amaravati. Doubtless to say, the rising crisis in AP Capital in the last two years has contributed to rising fortunes of land owners in Telangana Capital and its surroundings.

Whatever, critics say KCR’s comments have become embarrassing for both Jagan and Naidu even as AP people end up as silent listeners.