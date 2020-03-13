Central Election Commission should interfere, says Kanna

BJP AP President Kanna Lakshminarayana launched a never-before attack on the State Election Commission of Andhra Pradesh. He accused State Election Commissioner N Ramesh Kumar of remaining a silent spectator without doing anything to stop the election atrocities of Jagan Reddy party against the opposition candidates. The SEC had failed to create confidence in the election process.

Kanna demanded that the Central Election Commission should take over and supervise the local body polls. This is the only way out since the Jaganmohan Reddy government is flouting all norms and terrifying all opposition candidates. In Vizianagaram, there is no freedom for opposition parties to file nominations. The opposition candidates are under constant threat from the YCP goondas.

BJP MLC Madhav said that their party would agitate against Jagan Circar for its vicious attempts to disturb the multi-crore MANSAS Trust properties run by Gajapatirajus family in Vizag as Vizianagaram.