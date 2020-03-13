Trisha walks out of Chiranjeevi’s Acharya

Megastar Chiranjeevi is shooting for Koratala Siva’s film that is titled Acharya. The makers finalized Trisha to play the role of the leading lady in the film. The shoot of the film started recently but the actress hasn’t joined the sets. There are several speculations that the actress walked out of the project. Keeping an end to the rumors, Trisha clarified that she walked out of the film due to creative differences.

“Sometimes things turn out to be different from what was initially said and discussed. Due to creative differences, I have chosen not to be part of Chiranjeevi sir’s film. Wishing the team well. To my lovely Telugu audiences-hope to see you soon in an exciting project” said the statement of Trisha. The makers are now in the hunt for the leading lady and an announcement on this is awaited.