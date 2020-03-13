Official: KGF: Chapter 2 Release Date

After the super success of KGF, the focus is now shifted towards the sequel. The film is titled KGF: Chapter 2 and it is in final stages of shoot. KGF: Chapter 2 is now announced for October 23rd release in Telugu, Kannada, Hindi, Tamil and Malayalam languages. Prashanth Neel is the director of this action thriller and Yash, Srinidhi Shetty are the lead actors.

Bollywood actors Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon will be seen in other crucial roles in KGF: Chapter 2. Hombale Films are the producers and the theatrical business of KGF: Chapter 2 has been closed well in advance. Sai Korrapati’s Vaaraahi Chalana Chitram is releasing the Telugu version of KGF: Chapter 2.