Central team in Hyderabad to review corona situation

More than a month after reviewing the measures initiated in Telangana to combat coronavirus, an Inter-Ministerial Central Team on Tuesday arrived in Hyderabad to take stock of the situation in the state in view of the sudden spurt in Covid-19 cases. On Tuesday, the state reported 173 new cases taking the tally to 3,920. The death toll rose to 148 after six fatalities were reported on Tuesday. This will be the second visit of the central team to visit Hyderabad.

The ICMT team will monitor hotspot areas in the state and assess health infrastructure, disaster management, hospitalization facilities in the state, shelter homes, drug stores, availability of beds, number of hospitals and care centres dedicated to Covid-19 management. Each team constituted six members including a senior public health specialist and a senior officer of National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA).

The central team will once again review the facilities at the Gandhi Hospital, Gachibowli Covid-19 hospital, King Kothi Hospital and other medical facilities set up by the Telangana government. The team assessed the level of testing, availability of PPE and masks for health professionals, availability of oxygen beds, ICUs, number of surveillance teams.

Gandhi Hospital, which was designated as Covid-19 hospital, is teeming with corona positive patients as infection cases are on the surge in Telangana even as doctors are working over-time treating patients. 33-year-old TV5 crime reporter Manoj who had tested positive for the coronavirus a few days back had succumbed while undergoing treatment at the hospital. Manoj had recorded the facilities or the lack of it in Gandhi Hospital while he was undergoing treatment. These visuals went viral and created a flutter in social media over the treatment facilities in the hospital. “The hospital has failed to provide oxygen. Doctors and paramedic staff are not properly and adequately attending to corona patients. The facilities even in ICU leaves much to be desired,” these were the last words of Manoj.

Telangana has lifted its complete lockdown in non-containment zones from June 8. Transport and most businesses like malls, restaurants and places of worship have re-opened although cinemas, theatres and schools remain closed. The move could see a spurt in corona cases, experts believe.

After a thorough assessment, the team will submit a detailed report on the situation in the state and give suggestions to the Telangana government.