Telangana government issues strict guidelines for film shoots

Telangana Chief Minister KCR allowed the shoots for films and television serials this month. Some strict guidelines are issued to carry on the shoots. Here are some of the guidelines issued:

Only films and tv serials that are half done with the shoot are granted permissions.

A medical declaration is a must for every person in the team.

Face masks, social distancing are mandatory. Pan and cigarettes are banned on the sets.

A doctor should be present on the sets. The entire unit should be informed about all the guidelines everyday morning.

The producer will be responsible for the health of the entire movie unit.

Only 40 members are allowed on the film sets.

All the cars should be sanitized before sending them to the actors.

Sanitizers and hand wash should be made available at the entry and exit gates of the film sets and shooting premises.

Film shoots are banned in and around the containment zones.

Shootings are banned in public places. Indoor shoots should be preferred.

Face shield should be used by all the actors who wear makeup.

All the makeup artists and hairdressers should be using PPE kits without fail.