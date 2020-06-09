First Roar of BB3: NBK is Back

Nandamuri Balakrishna is one of the best mass actors of Telugu cinema. He can thrill the audience with his powerful performance alone and can carry the entire film on his shoulders. Balakrishna and Boyapati Srinu worked for two high voltage action entertainers Simha and Legend in the past. They are now teaming up for the third time with their next. The first schedule got completed and on the eve of Balakrishna’s birthday, the first glimpse is out.

Balakrishna stuns everyone with his roaring performance. He looks stylish in the traditional look with shaped beard and fearless. His powerful dialogue is a perfect birthday treat for his fans. Thaman elevates the entire episode with his loud background score. The next schedule of this untitled film starts in August. Miryala Ravinder Reddy is the producer. Monarch is the title under consideration and the film releases for summer 2021.