Former YSRCP corporator tested positive for Covid, party leaders worried

A former YSRCP corporator was tested positive for coronavirus creating fear in the party circles.

The YSRCP corporator from Vizag has been keeping unwell for some time now. The former corporator had recently attended the birthday celebrations of state tourism minister Avanthi Srinivas which saw an attendance of more than 500 people including some ministers and MLAs. Further, the former corporator’s mother had recently passed away. Several YSRCP leaders had reportedly visited the house of the former corporator to pay their condolences. With the ex-corporator tested positive for Covd-19, the YSRCP leaders including some ministers and MLAs seemed to be worried.

