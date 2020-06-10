Exclusive: Trivikram meets NTR

Trivikram and NTR are doing a film together. Though there is no enough clarity on when the project starts, Trivikram started working on the script. After the lockdown got some relaxations, Trivikram met NTR at his residence recently. Trivikram is said to have narrated the entire first half of the script along with the dialogue version. NTR is extremely convinced and he asked Trivikram to complete his work on the second half.

Trivikram wanted clarity about when Tarak would turn free from the work of RRR and the top actor promised to give clarity at the earliest. Trivikram is also working on a couple of other scripts out of which one is for Venkatesh and Nani in the lead roles. Trivikram will take the final call once he is done with the script and on the work progress of RRR. Haarika and Hassine Creations, NTR Arts would produce the film jointly.