Sadineni Yamini Sarma made member on Kasi trust board

The Bharatiya Janata Party national leadership has recognised the services of Sadineni Yamini Sarma. She was now made a member on the Trust Board of the world renowned Kasi Viswanatha Swami Temple. Temple Chief Executive Officer has issued orders towards this effect. Yamini will be the new official spokesperson for Kasi Temple in South India. She has the mandate to spread and publicise the programmes and facilities for devotees available at the temple town.

After the Assembly election, Yamini Sarma was among the few leaders who left the TDP and joined the BJP. She has been silently working in the part activities for the last one year. Now, the BJP leadership honoured her with the crucial Kasi temple post. She will be incharge of the temple information campaign in Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Kerala states.

Yamini thanked the temple CEO on social media and said she would this opportunity to work and spread the Hindu dharmik protection programmes being taken up by the temple. She said she would do her best to counter the misinformation campaigns against Varanasi which was represented by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.