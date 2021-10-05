Centre neglecting Telangana in tourism, says KCR

Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao on Monday alleged that the central government is neglecting Telangana in tourism and other sectors.

Speaking in State Legislative Assembly, he slammed the Centre for its indifference towards the state. He said though Telangana has a very rich culture, long history, traditions and a land of great arts, it was neglected by the government at the Centre.

The chief minister made an intervention during the question hour when tourism minister was answering a query about Ramappa temple, which was recently designated as UNESCO World Heritage site.

KCR, as the chief minister is popularly known, said for 58 years when Telangana was part of Andhra Pradesh the region was neglected in all sectors. He said Telangana was never promoted though it had several historic monuments and a glorious past.

He pointed out that Telangana also has several places of tourist attraction. He said the state has beautiful waterfalls and historic forts but it was not given the due recognition.

The chief minister also found fault with the Centre for not recognizing the artists and distinguished personalities of Telangana by conferring them with Padma awards. He said he has already asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah whether they wanted Telangana to send the names for Padma award or not. He said they promised necessary action in this regard.

KCR said his government has constituted a committee with MLAs from all districts to showcase various historical sites, forts, scenic locations and unique temples before the world.

The chief minister said it has been six-and-a-half years since the state government has urged the Centre to sanction airstrips to the state but there has been no action. He alleged that the union government was procrastinating the proposals though the state government offered to develop the airstrip with its own funds.