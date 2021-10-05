Bigg boss 5: Secret Nominations and a twist

In Bigg Boss, Nataraj master got eliminated this weekend as expected and he was the first male contestant to leave the house. Again the nominations for the 5th week started today.

Secret Nominations:

Bigg boss asked the housemates to go to confession room alone and reveal their nominations to Bigg boss with proper reason. Then the housemates nominated as below:

Jessie nominated Ravi and Lobo for manipulating his game.

Ravi nominated Jessie for showing immaturity. He also nominated Shanmukh for being inconsistent in his behaviour.

Sunny nominated Shanmukh and Priya and told he doesn’t have rapport with these 2 housemates.

Vishwa nominated Jessie. He nominated Shanmukh and complained that Shanmukh was biased in his behaviour.

Kajal nominated Ravi and Sunny for nominating her in the previous episode and fighting with her.

Lobo nominated Manas and Shanmukh for being judgemental on him.

Priyanka nominated Hamida, keeping the altercation happened between them in kitchen in mind. She also nominated Lobo and told she wants to see him playing a serious game.

Siri nominated Ravi and Hamida. She told Hamida did not do the job of ration manager properly. Anne master nominated Ravi.

Shanmukh nominated Vishwa for becoming passive in recent times. He again nominated Manas.

Hamida nominated Priya and Shanmukh as they don’t have rapport with her.

Swetha nominated Kajal and Manas.

Priya nominated Shanmukh because of the double standard he displayed. She also nominated Sunny and told he is targeting her.

Manas nominated Shanmukh and Jessie.

Sriram nominated Jessie and Shanmukh for forming separate group.

Bigg Boss gave a twist:



Bigg boss gave a twist to the nomination process by revealing who nominated whom. Overall Sunny, Lobo, Vishwa, Hamida, Manas, Priya, Jessie, Ravi, Shanmukh got nominated this week. After the process, all the housemates were seen discussing about how and why each of them were nominated. Shanmukh was nominated by 8 housemates and he was surprised by that. Some housemates were seen clearing the issues with the people who nominated them.

Fight over food in the house, yet again:

War of words started between Sriram and Jessie on responsibility sharing. Jessie told he doesn’t know cooking and he will involve only in cleaning and other tasks but not cooking. Sriram, being the captain, asked Jessie to cook his own food. Shanmukh and Siri came to the support of a Jessie and it led to war of words. Kajal too supported Jessie and commented that Sriram was arrogant in this issue. Shanmukh, Jessie and Siri didn’t join for the dinner. Anne and Lobo requested them to come and join for dinner but they didn’t go.

Fighting over food is a recurring theme in Bigg boss house. In fact one such fight changed fate of Kaushal in Bigg boss 2. We need to wait and see whether this fight will change the course of Bigg boss 5 .