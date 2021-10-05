Will Jagan, KCR support Stalin or ignore Stalin’s letters?

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Monday (today) wrote letters to Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy and Telangana Chief Minister K.Chandrashekar Rao seeking their support in his war against NEET, the national-level common entrance test for admissions into medical and dental courses in India.

The letters were sent to CMs of 12 states including Jagan and KCR.

In his letter, Stanlin urged all the CMs to raise a collective demand to reclaim states’ rights over education as stated in the Constitution of India and oppose NEET.

Stalin said that DMK MPs will meet Chief Ministers of different states in person and handover the letters.

The letter has also been sent to the Chief Ministers of Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Jharkhand, Kerala, Maharashtra, Odisha, Punjab, Rajasthan, West Bengal, and Goa.

However, speculations are rife in political circles that Jagan and KCR who are considered to be ‘close friends’ of Prime Minister Narendra Modi would not support Stalin in his fight against Centre on NEET.

Both Jagan and KCR are believed to be maintaining ‘secret ties’ with the BJP government at the Centre.

Political analysts say Jagan and KCR will not dare to take on Modi on the request of Stalin and would simply ignore his letters.