Centre will interfere with AP Capital shifting: Sujana

BJP MP Sujana Chowdary categorically clarified that the Central government will definitely interfere if the AP government takes Capital shifting decision. He made this statement in Delhi today as a clear counter to Jagan Reddy Circar’s move to pass a resolution in AP Assembly in two days against Amaravati Capital. Sujana clarified that the Centre has all the powers to interfere in AP Capital shifting as per the AP Reorganisation Act 2014. It was clearly mentioned in this Act that the AP government should decide location of Capital within 6 months of state separation. The Act also mentioned a recommendatory committee advice to be taken for Capital development.

The previous TDP government duly followed Reorganisation Act and developed Amaravati Capital. Sujana Chowdary said that it would not be possible for the present YCP government to make any radical changes in Capital location now. Such a decision to shift Capital out of Amaravati would invite serious legal problems. Sujana clarified that the Central educational institutions like National Institute of Fashion Technology and the All Indian Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) were developed with huge funds in Amaravati just because it is Capital City. Sujana clarified that the Government of India denotified nearly 20,000 acres of forest to facilitate Amaravati Capital. Thousands of crores worth Central projects are under way in AP Capital right now.