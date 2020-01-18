YCP counter agitation to favour Jagan 3 Capitals

The YCP held a massive rally and public meeting at Narasaraopet as part of its strategy to counter the Amaravati farmers agitation against Capital shifting. Interestingly, the chief guest of this Narasaraopet show was CM’s Principal Advisor Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy. So, Ministers and YCP MLAs came well prepared to show their unwavering loyalty to Jagan Reddy. They asked Chandrababu Naidu to stop his real estate and caste biased agitation for spending all funds of AP for the development of only one Amaravati Capital City.

MLA Ambati Rambabu announced that their CM would not go back on his historic decision to do justice for the backward regions in the state. He said that while Chandrababu is alms-begging to protect his caste people’s property, it’s only Jagan Reddy who is doing justice for all castes and communities in the state.

The YCP Ministers and MLAs asserted that only one caste is participating in Amaravati agitation. The other communities are peaceful. There is no agitation outside of Amaravati also. YCP leaders also gave all indications of the Jagan Reddy government’s firm decision to pass a resolution in AP Assembly in favour of Capital shifting in two days from now.