Naidu finally reacts on Pawan-BJP alliance

The ruling YCP and the Communist parties have immediately condemned Jana Senani Pawan Kalyan’s latest alliance with the BJP as an opportunistic tie-up. But, TDP National President Chandrababu Naidu has given his response after a few days now. Naidu said that the people of Andhra Pradesh would be happy if the Jana Sena and the BJP national party together fight for the cause of saving Amaravati Capital City. Other than that, the Ex CM did not make any further political comment on the new alliance. On the other hand, YCP is alleging that it was Naidu only who has guided Pawan Kalyan to join hands with the BJP. It was Naidu alone who sent MPs Sujana Chowdary, CM Ramesh and others into the BJP a few months back.

As of now, CM Jaganmohan Reddy almost became isolated in AP political scene. All the Opposition parties are turning against his government’s decisions. They are calling CM Jagan as adamant, arrogant, casteist and also insensitive to the problems of the common people. The TDP, BJP, Jana Sena, Lok Satta, Praja Shanti Party, CPI and CPM are all opposing the shifting of Capital from Amaravati in the name of administrative decentralisation. TDP and Communists are already in the thick of anti-Capital shifting agitation. BJP and Jana Sena are yet to take a full-scale plunge into the protests. They are threatening to protest in streets once Jagan Circar formally announces its decision to shift Capital on January 20.