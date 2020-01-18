Jagan no chance to tell Modi-Shah: Capital shifting

In a very crucial time, the Modi-Shah are not giving even a single chance to AP CM Jaganmohan Reddy to meet them. So, it is unavoidable for Jagan Reddy to go ahead with his Capital shifting without telling Indian PM and Home Minister. In a federal set-up, it would not be advisable for a state government to make such historic decisions without informing the Centre. For several weeks now, CM Jagan has been trying hard to meet Modi-Shah personally to secure their blessings for his government’s programmes. But there is no appointment till now. In the past two days, AP CMO tried for Amit Shah appointment again but there has been no positive response from the Union Home Minister’s Office.

The Modi-Shah duo are obviously giving an impression that their government has no role to play in the Jagan Reddy’s 3 Capitals plan. Moreover, the BJP AP unit is strongly opposing the young CM’s mission to cripple Amaravati Capital. Also, the Modi Circar is already unhappy over Jagan’s shock treatments to solar power companies and to Polaravam project authority.

Political circles say that the BJP is playing double game in AP. The Modi government remains a silent spectator. Leaders in BJP AP unit support Amaravati Capital City. But at the same time, they are trying to take political advantage out of Capital crisis. Doubts are arising whether Modi Circar will really stop Jagan from shifting Capital.