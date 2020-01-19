US box office : Ala.. extends its strong run, SLN slows down

Tollywood biggies Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo and Sarileru Neekevvaru have managed to tide over the dull phase at overseas box office as they took sensational openings last week. By the end of first week, they have collected a combined gross of over $ 4M in North America.

In the second weekend, Ala Vaikunthapurramulo is continuing to dominate the box office by extending it’s strong run. After collecting $ 212K on Friday, the Trivikram directional had another terrific day with close to $ 280K on its second Saturday. The film is all set to enter $ 2.5M club and emerge as Trivikram’s career biggest hit by surpassing A..Aa. Aggressive pre release promotions due to blockbuster audio and promising trailers have given a very good start for Ala Vaikunthapurramlo in overseas. The positive word of mouth and superb reviews have further helped the film to have a dream run. Trade analysts are predicting that the film will enter $ 3M club in its full run. Apart from Baahubali series, only Bharat Ane Nenu and Rangasthalam have grossed more than $ 3M in overseas.

Meanwhile, Mahesh Babu’s Sarileru Neekevvaru has considerably slowed down in the second week after a good first week. On its second Friday, the commercial entertainer collected $ 67K. There is hardly any sign of improvement on second Saturday as it collected close to $ 70K. The film will cross the $ 2M on Sunday and might end up within $ 2.5M in its full run. It may fall short of breakeven status. After Srimanthudu, Mahesh Babu’s next films failed to enter the profit zone in overseas. His previous films Bharat Ane Nenu and Maharshi have ended up with minor losses in overseas. Even though Sarileru Neekevvaru managed to mint strong revenues at domestic box office, the film has surely underperformed in overseas.