Centre’s meeting with AP, TS to resolve bifurcation disputes failed!

The Centre’s fresh attempt to resolve state bifurcation related disputes between Telangana and Andhra Pradesh by conducting a meeting with top officials of both the states on Wednesday (today) in Delhi has ended inconclusively.

The chief secretaries of both the states besides top officials of various departments attended the meeting convened by union home secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla through video conference.

In the meeting, both the states sparred over the division of assets and liabilities of common institutions located in Hyderabad as usual.

While Telangana argued that all the assets in Telangana belonged to the Telangana government based on their location, the AP government argued that they should be bifurcated on the ratio of the population (52:48), that is 52% should be allotted to AP and 48% to AP as those institutions were built in Hyderabad with the utilisation of entire state funds in Undivided AP since Hyderabad was the capital city of Undivided AP.

The Telangana government refused to share these assets with AP.

Several institutions located in Hyderabad have assets in the form of huge buildings and vast lands which are worth several thousands of crores of rupees.

Besides, these institutions have bank deposits were worth several thousands of crores of rupees lying in banks since 2014.

Both AP and TS government are staking claim over these assets and bank deposits and approached courts against each other.

But nothing happened even after nearly seven years of bifurcation of AP.