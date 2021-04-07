Pushpa Teaser : A Perfect Action Treat

Advertisement

Stylish Star Allu Arjun will next be seen in Pushpa, an action-packed entertainer directed by Sukumar. Allu Arjun grabbed the eyeballs with his look from the movie and the actor essays the role of a lorry driver in the film. The makers released the teaser of Pushpa marking the actor’s birthday. The teaser looks realistic and is packed with loads of action. The film happens in the forests and is all about the lives of the sandalwood smugglers. Allu Arjun looks perfect as Pushpa Raj and his screen presence looks top class. The teaser ends with a high voltage action stunt that will impress the masses.

The teaser on the whole will appeal to the fans and masses big time. Sukumar hints that he is out with one more interesting attempt. Pushpa has Rashmika Mandanna as the heroine and Fahad Fazal is the lead antagonist. A grand event is planned for the teaser release which is the first time in Tollywood. Mythri Movie Makers are spending a bomb on Pushpa which will have a pan Indian release soon. Devi Sri Prasad is the music director. The next schedule of Pushpa will start soon.